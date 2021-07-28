Brokerages Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Announce $4.96 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $4.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.22 and the lowest is $4.79. Cigna reported earnings of $5.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $23.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,753,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 664.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 617,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $149,160,000 after buying an additional 536,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after buying an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,914. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

