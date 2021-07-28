Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.26. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $13.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $13.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

DPZ stock traded down $13.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,145. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

