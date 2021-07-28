Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $257.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. Insulet posted sales of $226.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.
Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $72,965,000.
NASDAQ:PODD traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $272.51. The stock had a trading volume of 189,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,096.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75. Insulet has a 1-year low of $192.98 and a 1-year high of $306.46.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
