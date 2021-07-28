Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $257.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.00 million. Insulet posted sales of $226.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after acquiring an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $128,482,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after acquiring an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $99,330,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $72,965,000.

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $272.51. The stock had a trading volume of 189,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,096.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.75. Insulet has a 1-year low of $192.98 and a 1-year high of $306.46.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

