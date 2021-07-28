Brokerages Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

