Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $879.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report sales of $879.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $878.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $690.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,342,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,479.88 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $879.69 and a 1-year high of $1,487.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,361.26.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

