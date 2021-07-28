Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NGMS stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.15.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

