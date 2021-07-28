Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

NLTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

NLTX stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $312.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $57,960 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

