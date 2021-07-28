Brokerages Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post sales of $153.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $619.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

SBRA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 1,273,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

