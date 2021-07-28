Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NLY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773,846. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 87,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

