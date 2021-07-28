Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post sales of $17.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.87 billion and the lowest is $16.78 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.