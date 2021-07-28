Brokerages Expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. ePlus posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,840 shares of company stock worth $795,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 2,550.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,063 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.35. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.