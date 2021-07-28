Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,011. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

