Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in MGE Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

MGEE opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

