Brokerages Expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MGE Energy.
MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in MGE Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.
MGEE opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
