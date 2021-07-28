Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is $0.79. Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 611.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.03%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,546. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.