Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). U.S. Well Services posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,875. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.67. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,909. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,436,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,391.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,569 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 191,522 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

