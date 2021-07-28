Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,376. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth about $97,627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 381,426 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

