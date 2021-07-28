Brokerages Set Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT at $3.00

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Centrica stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 2,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Centrica has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

