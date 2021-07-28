Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $114.39

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. 29,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,409. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.18. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $9,654,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,402,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 478,049 shares of company stock worth $41,962,727. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

