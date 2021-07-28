Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Target Price at GBX 964.86

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSX. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other Hiscox news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 886.70 ($11.58) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.30. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 830.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

