Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target at $73.50

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,654 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

