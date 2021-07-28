Brokerages Set Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Target Price at €68.33

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.33 ($80.39).

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Stabilus stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, hitting €66.05 ($77.71). The stock had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.40. Stabilus has a 1 year low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 1 year high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.74.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

