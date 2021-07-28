Brokerages Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) PT at €103.29

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.29 ($121.51).

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of DG stock traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €89.01 ($104.72). The stock had a trading volume of 770,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.28.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

