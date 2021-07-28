Brokers Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.68. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

MTB stock opened at $133.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.78. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

