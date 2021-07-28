Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

RXT stock opened at $18.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.20.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

