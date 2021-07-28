Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.