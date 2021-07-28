Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$48.79, with a volume of 165,597 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$47.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.82%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.