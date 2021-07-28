Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) rose 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 19,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,757,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

In other Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

