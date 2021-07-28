BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in BRP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,609,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BRP by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in BRP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,466,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,712. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.10. BRP has a 52 week low of $41.86 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

