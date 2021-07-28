Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

