Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.79

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.79 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 12982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.2182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.