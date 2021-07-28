Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BUR stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.03. Burford Capital has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $2,004,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 128.2% in the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 273,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $13,433,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

