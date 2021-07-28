Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Down 8.5%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.35. 8,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 364,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

