Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $488.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.