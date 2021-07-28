C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.76 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

