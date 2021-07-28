Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.