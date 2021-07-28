Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.740-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.56 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.140-$3.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,999. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,856,350 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

