Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Cadiz worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cadiz by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cadiz by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of -0.13. Cadiz Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

