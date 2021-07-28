CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,719,327 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in CAE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in CAE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 30,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CAE by 0.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

