Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $113.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

