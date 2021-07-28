Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 1,006.7% in July

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 1,006.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.43.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNCY shares. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.