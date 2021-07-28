California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after buying an additional 4,763,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $51,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after buying an additional 685,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,263,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

