California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 4.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. Northcoast Research began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

