California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Rayonier worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after buying an additional 610,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after buying an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 72,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.