Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Stock Position Decreased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 77,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 181.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EYLD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. 8,036 shares of the stock were exchanged. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.