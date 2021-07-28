Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Camden National has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on Camden National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

