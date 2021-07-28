Camden Property Trust (CPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPT opened at $146.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

