Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$50.96 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$73.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of SLF opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,796,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

