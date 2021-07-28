Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$50.96 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$73.00.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.
Shares of SLF opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,796,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
