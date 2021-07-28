Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director Buys C$25,600.00 in Stock

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) Director David A. Winter purchased 8,000 shares of Canacol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,737 shares in the company, valued at C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy stock opened at C$3.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of C$569.21 million and a PE ratio of 27.98. Canacol Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.15.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is 139.38%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

