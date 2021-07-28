Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 279,000 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock worth $800,080,670. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

