Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Telos were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Telos by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 440,099 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Telos by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Telos by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 569,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter valued at about $17,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 670.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31. Telos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $394,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 60,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $1,695,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,652.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

